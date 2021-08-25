Watch
Lawsuit argues Iowa's unemployment benefit cuts are illegal

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this April 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend speaks during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, in Johnston, Iowa. A lawsuit filed against Townsend and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Aug. 20, 2021 challenges their decision to cut off enhanced federal unemployment benefits for up to 55,000 state residents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 25, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A proposed class-action lawsuit claims that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to end enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of thousands of residents violated state law and asks a court to reinstate their aid.

The lawsuit seeks to make claimants eligible for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment aid they have been denied since Iowa in June ended federal pandemic relief programs that provided an extra $300 per week and expanded eligibility criteria.

Reynolds says ending benefits encouraged people to return to work, although the impact has been unclear.

The lawsuit claims the decision violated a state law that says Iowa “shall cooperate with the United States Department of Labor to the fullest extent” in order to take advantage of federal unemployment programs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
