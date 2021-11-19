Leading Nebraska senator unveils new school funding proposal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who leads the Legislature’s Education Committee has unveiled a new proposal intended to provide more sustainable and predictable funding for K-12 public schools while lowering property taxes.

Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont, says the measure would help stabilize the funding that schools get each year and ease their reliance on property taxes. The plan was developed in conjunction with Columbus school officials and various public school associations, although its prospects in the Legislature are unclear.

The plan would require an additional $715 million in state funding each year. It would then lower school district tax levies and reduce the amount of money that schools have to generate locally to cover their costs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.