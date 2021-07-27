LGBTQIA+ event at Lincoln Children's Museum canceled following threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KMTV) — A private LGBTQIA+ event that was to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum has been canceled following a barrage of threats — including death threats — against the museum and the nonprofit group putting on the event.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the children’s museum announced the change Monday in a social media post, saying both it and OutNebraska faced a flood of threats after revealing plans to hold a private drag queen story hour Saturday after business hours.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police are investigating the threats.

Bonkiewicz declined to give details about the threats, but said they caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled event.

Statement from Mayor Gaylor Baird on threats to the Lincoln Children’s Museum:

“Playing politics with people’s lives is never acceptable. Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children's Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city.

