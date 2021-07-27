Watch
LGBTQIA+ event at Lincoln Children's Museum canceled following threats

AP
The new Guinness World Record for the largest Lincoln Log build, a replica of Nebraska's state Capitol, included 10,036 Lincoln Logs and stands at 12 ft. 4 in., Saturday, April 13, 2013, at the Lincoln Children's Museum in Lincoln, Neb. (Dave Weaver/AP Images for Lincoln Chamber of Commerce)
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Lincoln Log Record Breaking Build
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:02:09-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KMTV) — A private LGBTQIA+ event that was to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum has been canceled following a barrage of threats — including death threats — against the museum and the nonprofit group putting on the event.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the children’s museum announced the change Monday in a social media post, saying both it and OutNebraska faced a flood of threats after revealing plans to hold a private drag queen story hour Saturday after business hours.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police are investigating the threats.

Bonkiewicz declined to give details about the threats, but said they caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled event.

Statement from Mayor Gaylor Baird on threats to the Lincoln Children’s Museum:

“Playing politics with people’s lives is never acceptable. Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children's Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city.

