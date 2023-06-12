Lincoln inmate who has been missing for 4 years arrested in Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln four years ago has been arrested by the Roseville, Michigan Police Department.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Antonio Collier was taken into custody on Sunday and booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

Collier disappeared on May 19, 2019, when he did not return to the facility after he was granted permission to attend a local church, according to a press release.

He started his sentence on April 3, 2018. He was sentenced to four to five years on a burglary charge out of Douglas County.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.