Lincoln Police Department looking for missing at-risk adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk adult, Terry L. Wampole.

He is 57 years old, 6’1, 200 pounds, brown eyes, and grey hair and was last seen at 11 p.m. on March 11 at 20 & Q Street.

According to Lincoln Police, he is possibly wearing a grey University of Nebraska letterman jacket, and a Nebraska baseball cap with a large “N” on it. He is under court order and potentially dangerous.

If you know where he is or locate him, do not approach him, immediately call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

