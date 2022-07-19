LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for information regarding a shooting that occurred around midnight on July 19. At 12:27 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at 28th and T Streets. No parties were found on the scene but there was evidence of gunshots being fired. At the same time officers arrived on the scene, four people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four people during the early morning hours of July 19, 2022. At 12:27 a.m., officers responded to 28th and ‘T’ Street on several reports of gunshots being heard followed by a dark vehicle leaving the area. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of gunshots being fired however were unable to locate any injured parties. At approximately the same time, officers were informed four people had just arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old female was treated and released for gunshot injuries to her right leg and arm. A 23-year-old male was treated and released for gunshot injuries to his right shoulder. A 15-year-old male was treated and released for a gunshot injury to his foot. A 27-year-old male remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, after suffering multiple gunshot injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The Lincoln Police Department Crime Scene Unit is currently processing the scene gathering forensic evidence. Officers have also been canvassing the area searching for video evidence to aid in the investigation. We are expecting it to take several hours for the Crime Scene Unit to thoroughly process the scene and ask everyone to avoid the area if possible.

This investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages. The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding this incident to please come forward. We encourage anyone with information to call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

