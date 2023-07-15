LIVE: Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. Spectators came out to support the annual LGBTQ+ event which featured area organizations, local employees of national companies and other allies.<br/>
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Heartland Pride Parade is traveling through downtown Omaha Saturday. The parade features lavish floats, showcases dozens of LGBTQIA+-friendly organizations, and much more!
