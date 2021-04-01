Omaha Zoo unveils permanent home for stingrays
Nati Harnik/AP
Visitors walk to the entrance of the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, April 7, 2015. Nebraska senators voted 33-5 Tuesday to advance a measure that would allow nationally accredited zoos or aquariums, including Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, to avoid charging sales taxes on memberships and admissions. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:03:46-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled a new permanent home its stingrays.
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Dennis Pate spoke at the event.
Watch below or on our Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.