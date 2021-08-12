Westside schools board votes to finalize masking rules
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Westside Community Schools
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:11:37-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Westside Community Schools board of education took a final vote on mask guidelines in the school system.
Watch below or on our Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.