Maha Festival is happening; tickets on sale next week

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Maha Festival will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Known for hosting a varied mix of music acts and community-oriented experiences, Maha has been held annually since 2009 except for its pandemic-related cancellation in 2020. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and the lineup will be released earlier that week.

The 2021 festival had originally been set to occur at multiple locations throughout the Omaha area from July 28 to August 1. Event organizers revised the plan to be consistent with recommendations from public health experts.

“We decided a single-day, outdoor-only event is the best way to bring the community together safely and comfortably this summer,” said Lauren Martin, Maha executive director.

Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Street has been home to Maha’s main music attractions since 2011. The location facilitates the festival’s new safety measures, such as an updated layout with additional restroom and bar areas, extra cleaning and sanitation efforts, and zero contact between attendees and event staff.

In addition, this will be a reduced-capacity event with a limited number of tickets available in order to allow for physical distancing throughout the festival grounds. More COVID-related safety information will be available at MahaFestival.com/safety.

Watch Jon Kipper's report from 2018 on the festival:

Businesses excited for Maha's expansion

Despite the temporary shift to a one-day event, Martin reiterated: “Maha’s future vision remains a multi-day, multi-venue, multi-faceted event representing the ultimate celebration of summer, togetherness, and discovery.”

RELATED: Ticket scammers showing up online during Maha Festival

