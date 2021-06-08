Watch
Man killed in shootout with police in western Nebraska

Police Lights
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:02:56-04

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a shootout with police in western Nebraska following an hours-long standoff at a Scottsbluff home.

Scottsbluff police say officers were called to the home around noon Monday for reports of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself or others.

Police say officers were held at bay outside the home for nearly six hours as attempts to negotiate with the man failed. Police say when a team of officers entered the home, the man fired at them and they returned fire, fatally shooting the man.

No officers were injured.

Police have not released the 47-year-old man's name or the names of the officers involved.

