Measles case confirmed in Platte County, NE

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — State officials announced a child in Platte County has a confirmed case of measles. The child is not vaccinated and traveled to Arizona, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The state is not releasing any identifying information about this child.

The child spent time in public while contagious and officials are asking people who were at the following locations during specific times should complete a risk assessment survey.



Shell Creek Baptist Church, Columbus, NE, on December 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Columbus Community Hospital Emergency Department, Columbus, NE, on December 29 from 2 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

DHHS provided the public with the following information about measles:

Measles is an acute, highly contagious respiratory viral disease. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash. Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Children under the age of five, adults over the age of 20 years, non-immune pregnant and immunocompromised people are at greatest risk of developing severe complications from measles. There is no specific treatment for measles.

Immunization is the best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Children should receive their first dose of measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and another dose at four to six years of age. DHHS recommends Platte County parents of infants from six (6) to eleven (11) months old speak with their health care provider to discuss early MMR vaccination.

If you plan to travel, particularly internationally, or live in a measles-affected county, ensure you are up to date with your MMR vaccines, which can include an early dose of MMR vaccine for children six to 11 months of age. Contact your health care provider to check your and your family's vaccination status against measles. If you have not had two doses of MMR vaccine, talk to your health care provider or local health department right away.

If you think that you are having symptoms of measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider, emergency room, or urgent care BEFORE arriving to be tested. Do not arrive at a healthcare facility without giving advance notice unless it is a medical emergency.

