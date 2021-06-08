Watch
Medicaid lawsuit paused as Nebraska expands benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Nebraska’s two-tiered system for Medicaid expansion is on hold now that state officials have committed to giving all participants the same slate of benefits.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong granted a motion to pause legal proceedings until Oct. 4. That's the first business day after everyone enrolled in Medicaid expansion is to get coverage for dental, vision and over-the-counter medications.

Nebraska Appleseed, the Lincoln-based advocacy group that filed the case, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the state Medicaid program, filed the motion. State officials recently announced they would abandon plans for a limited tier of coverage for most Medicaid expansion patients.

