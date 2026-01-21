Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Message during Free America Walkout: 'This just can't happen anymore'

Protestors gathered for the nationally-coordinated event, including at different congressional offices.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As part of the coordinated protest - Free America Walkout - Nebraskans were encouraged Tuesday to walk out of class, their workplaces and more.

  • Some gathered at the Omaha-area offices of Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, as well as Rep. Don Bacon.
  • They joined in opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the federal agency's stepped-up presence - including in Minnesota.
  • Locally, the protest was also used as a collection spot for non-perishable food donations.

