Message during Free America Walkout: 'This just can't happen anymore'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As part of the coordinated protest - Free America Walkout - Nebraskans were encouraged Tuesday to walk out of class, their workplaces and more.



Some gathered at the Omaha-area offices of Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, as well as Rep. Don Bacon.

They joined in opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the federal agency's stepped-up presence - including in Minnesota.

Locally, the protest was also used as a collection spot for non-perishable food donations.

