Methodist Physicians Clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines at four Omaha metro locations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering this year's flu vaccine at four locations around the metro in an easy drive-thru format.

Here’s how it works, according to a press release from Methodist:

• Patients are encouraged to call ahead for an appointment. At that time, their insurance information will be collected.

• At the time of their appointment, patients will have their IDs checked and receive the flu vaccine from the comfort of their own vehicles.

• The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at the clinic.

• The process of receiving the vaccine takes only a few minutes.

“The health of our communities is our top priority, and we’re constantly working to remove barriers to care for our patients,” said Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations for Methodist Physicians Clinic. “Methodist’s drive-thru option for the annual flu vaccine has been very well received in the past, and we want to continue providing easy access to this vaccine. Our drive-thru option is intended to be a safer, faster alternative than traditional appointments to get such vaccines.”

To schedule an appointment, call (402) 354-CARE. If necessary, staff members can also administer a vaccination inside the clinic.

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Locations and Dates

Omaha Indian Hills - 8901 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68114 - Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. • Sept. 15 • Sept. 29 • Oct. 13 • Oct. 27

HealthWest - 16120 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68118 - Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. • Sept. 24 • Oct. 8 • Oct. 22

Fremont Fremont Family Care and Internal Medicine - 680 E. Fremont Medical Park Drive, Fremont, NE 68025 - Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. • Sept. 17 • Oct. 1 • Oct. 15

Council Bluffs Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza - 808 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 - Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. • Sept. 24 • Oct. 22 - Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. • Oct. 13

