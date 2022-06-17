Missing Indiana girl located near Kearney by Nebraska State Patrol troopers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana was located by troopers and a Colorado man was arrested following a traffic stop on I-80 near Kearney on Wednesday.

NSP was notified Wednesday afternoon by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be heading through Nebraska with an adult man. About 20 minutes later, a trooper located the suspect vehicle driving westbound on I-80 and the trooper performed a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the trooper found the girl hiding in the pickup.

Kyle Miotke, the 20-year-old driver from Elizabeth, Colorado, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. NSP continued to investigate.

On Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department acquired an arrest warrant for Miotke on several more charges, including promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Miotke was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

