More than 200 COVID-19 cases reported, 5 new deaths in Douglas County

Four out of five deaths were unvaccinated patients
Posted at 11:18 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 12:18:07-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced 236 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with five new deaths. There is a high ICU occupancy rate at 91% with 26 beds available.

Two women and a man in their 50s passed away and none were vaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated man in his 80s passed away along with a vaccinated woman over 85.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 793.

Since March of 2020, the health department says 83,342 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Douglas County.

See more COVID-19 related hospital data from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Wednesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 147 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.

There were 191 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 69 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were 17 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with 14 suspected adult cases and three suspected potential pediatric cases.

Thirty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

