Nearly 500 new COVID cases, one new death recorded by Douglas Co. Health Dept. for metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 477 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received one new death certificate during the past day, for an unvaccinated woman over the age of 75. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increased to 869.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and the Missouri Valley across the Iowa border — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report on a near-daily basis. Unless noted, these capacity numbers include both COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

COVID-19 cases and counts for the metro area include:



According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon , medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 215 staffed beds available.

109 of the 293 individuals are currently receiving adult ICU-level care.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available.

Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 94% capacity with eight beds available.

There were 15 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report

14 of the 15 persons of interest were adults.

50 individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 95,710.

