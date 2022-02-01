Watch
Nebraska AG Peterson endorses Hilgers to replace him

AP
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Doug Peterson
Posted at 4:07 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:07:07-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has endorsed Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers as his replacement once he leaves office next year.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, announced in December that he would run for attorney general in this year’s election. Peterson, a fellow Republican, has said he won’t seek a third term in office.

Hilgers has secured endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, several members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, and former governors.

He’s running in the Republican primary against Jennifer Hicks, a conservative activist from Peru.

Another candidate is Larry Bolinger, running under the Legal Marijuana NOW Party. No Democrats have filed to run.

