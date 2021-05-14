Watch
Nebraska AG reaches $200,000 settlement with Omaha provider

File photo
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says state officials are taking new steps to support people who have experienced sexual abuse.
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 14, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health provider accused of submitting false Medicaid reimbursement claims. Kathleen Wiley agreed to pay $200,000 under the agreement in exchange for the state dropping a civil lawsuit.

Wiley admitted no wrongdoing. State officials had accused Wiley of submitting 1,201 claims totaling $109,274 to Nebraska Medicaid or its contractor between September 2013 and December 2018 without proper documentation. State law allows authorities to recover triple the amount that was paid to a provider like Wiley.

