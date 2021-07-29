Nebraska Community Blood Bank calling on all donors, offering incentives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB), it’s in “urgent” need of donors and is now offering incentives in the form of drawings for Casey’s gift cards.

The NCBB said, “The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486- 9414. More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.”

NCBB said donations are safe and essential if you are:

In good health

17 years or older — or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG )

) At least 110 pounds

Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons

Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

Upcoming donation drives:

08/04/21 Methodist Fremont Hospital -Omaha 450 East 23rd St Fremont 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

08/05/21 Utica Community 466 1st St, Utica 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

08/16/21 St. Peter's Catholic Church 4500 Duxhall Drive Lincoln 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm

08/18/21 Seward Community 1625 Fairgrounds Circle Seward 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

08/18/21 St. Mark's United Methodist Church 8550 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln 1:30 pm - 6:00 pm

08/19/21 Water's Edge Church Location: The Water's Edge Church Gretna 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

08/20/21 Cattle Bank & Trust 104 S. 5th St. Seward 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

08/25/21 Milford Community 115 N F Street Milford 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Donors will be entered in drawings for $25 gift cards through August 31.

