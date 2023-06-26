Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announces death of 88-year-old inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced on Monday the death of an 88-year-old Lincoln inmate.
Here's what we know from authorities:
Floyd Martin died on Sunday at the Reception and Treatment Center, where he was incarcerated.
Martin’s sentence began on November 6, 2008. He was serving a 35 to 40-year sentence for second-degree sexual assault of a child out of Custer County.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Martin was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
