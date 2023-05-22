Watch Now
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports death of 84-year-old inmate

Posted at 8:24 AM, May 22, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of a Lincoln inmate on Monday.

Donald Lichtenberg, 84, died on Sunday at a Lincoln hospital. He was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center and was serving an 18- to 24-year sentence for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County.

Lichtenberg’s sentence began on October 20, 2021.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Lichtenberg was being treated for a medical condition, according to a press release.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

