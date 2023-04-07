Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports Lincoln inmate death

COUNTY PRISONS
CAROLYN KASTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
COUNTY PRISONS
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:21:26-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate from the RTC Prison in Lincoln on Friday.

Fifty-five-year-old Francisco Luna died at a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities.

Luna’s sentence began on May 16, 2022. He was serving a four to six-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person out of Sarpy County, according to a press release.

The cause of death is not known at this time but he was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018