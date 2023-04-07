Nebraska Department of Corrections reports Lincoln inmate death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate from the RTC Prison in Lincoln on Friday.

Fifty-five-year-old Francisco Luna died at a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities.

Luna’s sentence began on May 16, 2022. He was serving a four to six-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person out of Sarpy County, according to a press release.

The cause of death is not known at this time but he was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

