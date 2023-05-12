Nebraska environmental agency warns of toxic algae at Lake Cunningham

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A health alert has been issued for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Glenn Cunningham Lake.

According to a press release, samples taken earlier this week at the lake measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

Signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but folks are asked to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

It is also important to not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake.

For more information about HAB and steps to avoid exposure, please see the fact sheet provided by the state.

