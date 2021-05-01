Nebraska gets $50M for dam destroyed during 2019 floods

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials are giving Nebraska more than $50 million to work on a Niobrara River dam that collapsed during the disastrous March 2019 flooding, killing a man who lived just below it.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the award Friday.

The money is intended to cover 75% of the cost of the project, with the rest to come from state and local sources.

The 93-year-old Spencer Dam was overwhelmed in a surge of ice boulders, with some chunks measured up to 2 feet thick and 20 feet long. The storm also caused other major damage across Nebraska.

