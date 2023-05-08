Nebraska high school athlete dies after collapsing at track practice

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — A high school athlete has died after collapsing during track practice at his school in Nebraska.

Hunter Palmer, 18, was a student at Wisner-Pilger High School. He collapsed Friday and died later at a nearby hospital.

The multitalented student also played basketball and was an all-district running back in football, the Omaha World-Herald reported Monday. Palmer had signed with Midland University for football.

"Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said on Twitter. "He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around."

A day before his death, Palmer competed at a meet and cleared his personal best in the high jump, winning the event. He also participated in a relay race, with his team coming in second.

The high school senior also enjoyed wrestling, golf and baseball, according to his obituary.

"He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers," the obituary said.

Wisner-Pilger High School didn't have information Monday on the cause of Palmer's death. Local authorities referred questions to the county attorney, who declined to comment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.