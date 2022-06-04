Nebraska Humane Society has more than 100 dogs up for adoption

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society announced on social media Friday that have over 100 dogs that are in need of a new home.

The post said in part:

"Our adoption numbers are actually ahead of the last few years, but we’re seeing so many more dogs come through our doors than normal, whether via surrender or stray. Right now, we have 111 (dogs) ready for adoption. That doesn’t even include dogs who are on stray holds, going through medical procedures or in foster care."

The post also made the request for members of the community to come and visit the shelter to see a dog that you could possibly take home.

Some of the dogs have many different names like Alice, Anthony and Cleo. Some others are named after Pelican, Tiger, Butterfly, Raven, Gopher, Marlin and Cow.

Go to the Humane Society's website to see all the different dogs that are available. You can also see the Facebook post below.

