Nebraska inmate sentenced to more time for assault, fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate serving a 2- to 10-year prison term for robbery will spend more than a dozen additional years in prison for sexual assault, weapons and arson counts.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 21-year-old Puom Gach was sentenced Monday to 26 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to the counts.

Prosecutors say Gach used a shiv made from a piece of fencing to sexually assault another inmate in 2020. Months later in June, Gach set a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center, causing inmates to be evacuated from adjacent cells and damaging a mattress.

Gach now is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He must serve at least 13 years before he's eligible for parole.

