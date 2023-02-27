Nebraska law enforcement releases information, makes arrest connected to Sunday homicide in Hamilton County

AURORA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton County Attorney released information regarding an investigation into a homicide that occurred in Marquette.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the investigation began around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at a residence on Carnahan Street in Marquette.

Inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office located a deceased woman, identified as Angela Adams, 49. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators learned that Adams had allegedly been with her husband, Jeffrey Adams, Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident, said NSP.

A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in, according to the news release. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators.

NSP alleges that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times and then left the home.

Adams, 47, is lodged in Hamilton County Jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.