Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project

Grant Schulte/AP
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces a $500 million plan to build canals in neighboring Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. The project would divert water out of Colorado to ensure that it gets its share under the South Platte Compact, a water-sharing agreement enacted in 1923. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:52:32-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a law Monday that will allow the state to move forward with plans to build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River because of fears about growing water consumption in Colorado.

Ricketts proposed the canal project to help protect Nebraska's water rights, although Colorado officials have questioned the need for it.

The law will allow Nebraska to begin work on the roughly $500 million canal, but the measure includes only $53.5 million to start on the project.

Officials estimate that it will take eight to 10 years to complete the project.

