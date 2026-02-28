Nebraska lawmakers propose transferring $130 million from cash reserve to help close budget gap

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers on Friday proposed a new budget plan in an attempt to help close the state's budget gap.

The Nebraska Examiner reports lawmakers approved a proposal to transfer $130 million from the state's cash reserve. They also approved small last-minute cuts.

This comes as the state forecasting board has decreased projected revenue receipts for the upcoming fiscal year. Nebraska senators have until March 25 to get a balanced budget proposal to Governor Pillen, who has advised against tapping into the cash reserve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

