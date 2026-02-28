Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska lawmakers propose transferring $130 million from cash reserve to help close budget gap

The proposal comes after a forecast shows a decreased projected revenue for 2026 fiscal year
Nebraska lawmakers approved a plan to transfer $130M from the cash reserve to help close the budget gap ahead of a March 25 deadline.
Nebraska lawmakers propose $130M cash reserve transfer to close budget gap
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers on Friday proposed a new budget plan in an attempt to help close the state's budget gap.

The Nebraska Examiner reports lawmakers approved a proposal to transfer $130 million from the state's cash reserve. They also approved small last-minute cuts.

This comes as the state forecasting board has decreased projected revenue receipts for the upcoming fiscal year. Nebraska senators have until March 25 to get a balanced budget proposal to Governor Pillen, who has advised against tapping into the cash reserve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood