Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing

Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 08, 2021
2021-03-08

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man doesn’t want to attend this week’s hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.

Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence.

Trail, 54, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.

