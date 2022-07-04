Watch Now
Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

Marijuana Legalization
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 04, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to legalize marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska is in danger of missing its signature goal to qualify for the November general election ballot, organizers said.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana still needs to gather thousands of signatures ahead of Thursday's submission deadline set by the state, campaign leaders said.

The campaign suffered a major blow when one of its top donors died, forcing organizers to rely primarily on volunteers.

The campaign needs valid signatures from 7% of Nebraska's registered voters, roughly 87,000 voters, to appear on the ballot. Voters would decide in November whether to legalize the drug for medical uses.

Some prominent elected officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, remain firmly opposed to legalization and have actively fought the measure.

