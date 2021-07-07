Nebraska officials say inmate attacked prison staffer

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a staff member at the state prison in Tecumseh was taken to a hospital for treatment after being attacked by an inmate.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the attack happened Tuesday as the corrections officer was checking to make sure a door was locked. Investigators say the inmate punched the officer repeatedly and kneed the officer in the torso. Other staff members were able to restrain the inmate, and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his head and torso.

Prisons officials say the attack came just days after an incident in which three Tecumseh inmates set fire to their cells.

