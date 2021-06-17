Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska state offices to close for Juneteenth holiday

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)
Emancipation proclamation.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 15:21:12-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state offices will close Friday in anticipation of a new federal law that will establish Juneteenth as a recognized government holiday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered the closure to comply with a state law that grants the same paid holiday benefits to state employees. State employees will receive a paid day of leave.

Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military and state employees engaged in other essential functions. The governor's office said in a press release that all workers should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018