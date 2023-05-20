Nebraska State Patrol arrests 6 people at Capitol during Friday debate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple people at the state capitol during a legislative debate on Friday afternoon.

The debate was over whether to advance LB 574 also known as the "Let Them Grow Act" to the governor's desk. The bill would restrict gender-affirming care for those under 19 and implements a 12-week abortion ban in the state.

LB 574 passed on Friday by a 33-15 vote.

Here's what we know from NSP:

During the afternoon debate, at approximately 2:40 p.m., multiple observers in the opponent balcony began yelling. Two individuals threw objects over the balcony onto the legislative floor.

Those individuals were identified as 24-year-old Lucia Salinas of Omaha and 36-year-old Maghie Miller-Jenkins of Lincoln. Both were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

Another individual was yelling repeatedly and refused orders to leave the balcony. The individual was identified as 25-year-old Mar Lee of Lincoln and was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing.

The legislature’s presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly ordered that the balconies be cleared for the remainder of the debate.

On the proponent balcony, a woman refused to leave. Troopers gave orders to vacate the balcony, but the woman did not comply. Fifty-six-year-old Danna Seevers of Seward was arrested for disobeying a lawful order.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., a trooper is said to have observed a person intentionally preventing a legislative Sgt. At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the legislative chamber.

The trooper told the man to leave the area. The man was allegedly non-compliant. The trooper then ordered the man to vacate the capitol. The man was said to have refused to comply.

The trooper attempted to place the man under arrest and the man resisted, according to NSP. Another trooper arrived to assist in taking the subject into custody. The man was identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Buras of Lincoln. He was arrested for resisting arrest and trespassing.

As troopers were attempting to take Buras into custody, a woman approached and allegedly tried to push past another trooper. The trooper held her back, at which time the woman allegedly punched the trooper in the chest.

She was identified as 33-year-old Sara Crawford and was taken into custody. She was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

All six were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Troopers arrested six people at the Nebraska State Capitol building today for various offenses, including this incident caught on a security camera in which a person punched a Trooper.



No injuries to anyone involved.



