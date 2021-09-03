Nebraska State Patrol investigate officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Milford Police Department.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 2 and no one was injured.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Milford Police Officer contacted the occupants of a vehicle parked at Super Storage in Milford. The occupants were reportedly uncooperative and the driver sped up and fled as the officer was standing near the front of the vehicle.

NSP says the officer then discharged his weapon, which struck the rear driver's side tire.

The vehicle eventually stopped north of Milford due to the flat tire.

The driver, Tyrez Ashley, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested by Milford Police for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and criminal impersonation. Ashley was lodged in Seward County Jail.

The Milford Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.

