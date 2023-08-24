Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspicious death in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Garfield County on Wednesday morning.

Here's what we know from NSP:

At approximately 6:00 a.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a person reported to be dead in an area along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell.

Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.

The deceased individual has been identified as 33-year-old Amanda Summers of Trumbull. NSP is the lead agency in the investigation.

As part of the investigation, NSP investigators arrested 22-year-old Calvin Measner of Burwell, early Thursday morning, for obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

Measner was lodged in Garfield County Jail.

The death investigation is ongoing.

