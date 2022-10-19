Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation; self-defense a factor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on Sept. 27.

The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male subject with a gunshot wound.

Here's what we know from NSP:

The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Burt County Attorney requested that NSP investigate the incident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the parties involved were allegedly engaged in a domestic physical altercation when one of the subjects discharged a firearm a single time. That individual made a claim of self-defense.

Investigators say that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a male and female, from leaving an apartment. Schuman then allegedly attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly. At that time, the male fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack, according to the investigation. The male and female then exited the apartment to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, NSP says all evidence and statements collected support the assertion of self-defense. No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending at this time.

