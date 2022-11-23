Nebraska State Patrol starting Click It Or Ticket program during Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is preparing for the busy holiday weekend as many more travelers will be on the road.

Read the full press release below

The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend.

“Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is participating with the annual Click it or Ticket nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime from Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $24,780 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

AAA is projecting that nearly 50 million Americans will drive more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021.

“The weather forecast throughout the weekend looks great for roadway travel across the state, said Colonel Bolduc. “With excellent travel conditions it’s important to not be complacent behind the wheel. Eliminate distractions, watch your speed, buckle up, and always drive sober, whether your trip is across the country or just across town.”

Troopers will be conducting high-visibility patrols across the state. Any motorist in need of assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.