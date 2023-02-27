Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrest Lyons man after Saturday evening standoff

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrested 61-year-old, Chris Garrett, after a Saturday evening standoff in Lyons.

According to NSP, around 5:20 p.m. NSP was informed that the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Police Department were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject at a State Street home in Lyons.

NSP said the incident followed a domestic disturbance, which was being investigated by the Burt County Sheriff’s Office.

The NSP SWAT team was activated after hours of attempting to negotiate with the subject.

Around midnight, NSP SWAT made entry into the house and was able to apprehend the subject without further incident.

The subject, Chris Garrett, 61, was arrested for making terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office. Garrett was lodged in Burt County Jail.

