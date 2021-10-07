Watch
Nebraska syringe plant ups production to help with vaccine

Justin Sullivan
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:01:54-04

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — BD has completed an expansion at one of its Nebraska plants that will help the company continue providing hundreds of millions of needles and syringes to the U.S. government to help with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The company said Thursday that the $70 million expansion of production lines at its plant in Holdrege, Nebraska, was completed with the help of a $42 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dawn O’Connell who is HHS’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said having a ready supply of domestically manufactured needles and syringes has been critical to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

