Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth

WINSIDE, Neb. (AP) — State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Troopers responded Wednesday after residents near Winside reported two people going through their property, the patrol said. The troopers soon stopped a pair from Los Angeles, then found some suspected methamphetamine, a gun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm, according to the patrol.

The troopers then got information that drugs had been buried in a nearby farm field. The patrol said officials dug up a bag containing 20 pounds of meth and 3 grams of fentanyl, which is enough of the powerful synthetic opioid to kill more than 1,000 people.

The pair from California were arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons, theft and other counts.

