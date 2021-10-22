Nebraska unemployment rate of 2% is lowest on record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s latest unemployment rate of 2% was the nation’s lowest and the lowest on record for the state. The Nebraska Department of Labor said Friday the September rate was down from August's rate of 2.2%.

September's rate is the lowest since Nebraska began keeping records of unemployment data in 1976. It's also tied with the nationwide record low set by Hawaii in January 2020 and Connecticut in August 2020.

The total for nonfarm employment in September stood at nearly 1.020 million. Nebraska’s unemployment rate came in ahead of No. 2 Utah's 2.4% rate. The national unemployment rate for September was 4.8%.

