Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.

Read the press release below:

On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade, sponsored annually by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, has been postponed due to expected single digit windchill temperatures forecasted for the morning of Saturday, November 12th.

The Veterans Expo being held inside at Bellevue University from Noon until 3:00 P.M. will still be held and the public is welcome to attend to learn more and celebrate our Nation’s Veterans.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.