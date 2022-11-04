Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.

Read the press release below:

On Thursday, November 4th, 2022, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade sponsored annually by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community, and the military expo hosted by Bellevue University following the parade, have been postponed due to expected rain and snow this Saturday.

Both the parade and the expo will now be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue. The Military Expo will run from noon to 3 p.m., after the parade concludes, on the Bellevue University Campus.

