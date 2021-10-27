Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade happening Saturday, Nov. 6 in Old Towne Bellevue after 2020 break

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade will be happening Saturday, Nov. 6 in Old Towne Bellevue after taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The chamber said, “The Veterans Parade is a long-standing tradition that returns after a 2020 break due to COVID to honor our men and women in uniform. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. with an RC – 135 flyover by the 55th Wing. More than fifty local companies, organizations, veterans’ groups, and schools are expected to participate.”

It added, “The Grand Marshall will be Major General Michael S. Kudlacz and the parade will also feature a local hometown hero, Terry Ingram. Ingram saved three men’s lives in January 2020 after jumping into freezing water to pull them out of their vehicle when it lost control and crashed.”

The parade is free and open to the public and will run along Mission Avenue.

The chamber thanked area businesses and community members who helped make the event possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.