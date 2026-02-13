New Berkshire CEO to address shareholders

OMAHA, Neb. — Berkshire Hathaway investors are eagerly awaiting the company's 2025 annual report, which will be posted online the morning of February 28.

The report will include earnings results and mark a historic milestone: Greg Abel's first letter to shareholders as CEO.

Warren Buffett retired at the end of last year after nearly 60 years with the company, passing leadership to Abel in a long-anticipated transition.

The annual report will also contain details about Berkshire Hathaway's upcoming annual meeting in Omaha, often called the "Woodstock for Capitalists" by investors who gather to hear from company leadership.

