New Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Greg Abel, releases shareholder letter of 2026

OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Abel, the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his first shareholder letter Saturday, marking a historic milestone for the iconic company.

In the 20-page letter, Abel praised Warren Buffett for his guidance and leadership over the years. He assured shareholders that the company's legendary values and culture will remain core to its future.

Abel said he hopes to grow Berkshire as CEO for the next 20 years, and that the company will continue to reinvest for long-term growth and return value to shareholders, delivering stability no matter who is at the helm.

Abel also shared the company's performance in 2025. Its cash and U.S. Treasury holdings have grown to more than $370 billion. Earnings made before interest and taxes hit $44.8 billion — not as much as last year — but Abel highlighted a production of $46 billion of net cash flow, which is higher than the five-year average.

Abel ended the letter reminding readers of the annual shareholders meeting on May 2, where he will give an update on Berkshire Hathaway, plus two Q&A sessions that weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.